Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $461.78 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $470.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.42. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

