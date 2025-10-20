Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.32%.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

