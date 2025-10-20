Schroders’ (SDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 455 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Schroders to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 420 to GBX 435 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 373 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 406.43.

Schroders Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 374.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,678.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 283.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 428.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £252.96. In the last three months, insiders purchased 374 shares of company stock valued at $144,840. Company insiders own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

