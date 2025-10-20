Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 124.1% in September

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Scienjoy stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Scienjoy
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
