Scotiabank Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$1.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.85 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
ERE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.45 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cormark reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.52.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9%
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.