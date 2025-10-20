Scotiabank Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$1.25

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.85 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.45 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cormark reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.52.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$1.07 on Friday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.61.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

