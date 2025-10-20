Scotiabank Cuts TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$171.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$176.00 to C$171.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$175.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.50.
TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.
