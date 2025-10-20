scPharmaceuticals, Inc. $SCPH is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,844 shares during the period. scPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of scPharmaceuticals worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 408,422 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

SCPH opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. scPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). scPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 183.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,647.86%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut scPharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.35 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded scPharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on scPharmaceuticals

About scPharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.