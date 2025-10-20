Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,785. The trade was a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,305.12. This represents a 73.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,464,056 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

