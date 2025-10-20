Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for AXTA Q4 Earnings

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,203 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,682,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,087,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,551 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

