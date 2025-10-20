SEGRO’s (SGRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,102 to GBX 1,053 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 693 to GBX 677 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848.75.

SEGRO Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 665.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 586.85 and a 12-month high of GBX 845.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.71.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 18.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

