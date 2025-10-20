Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

