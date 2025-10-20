ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Finland raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

