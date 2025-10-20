Short Interest in Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB) Declines By 52.3%

Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Global Credit ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avantis Global Credit ETF stock. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Plancorp LLC owned 1.55% of Avantis Global Credit ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Avantis Global Credit ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGB opened at $51.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41. Avantis Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Avantis Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis Global Credit ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Avantis Credit ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that aims to maximize total return. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers

