Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 51.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 705.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 705.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $28.00 on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

