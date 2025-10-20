Short Interest in Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Expands By 111.6%

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 85,900 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

