Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Expands By 114.9%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 127,000 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,455,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

