Short Interest in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) Decreases By 49.1%

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Global X U.S. Electrification ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Stock Down 0.5%

ZAP stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.40.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.