Short Interest in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP) Decreases By 49.1%

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Stock Down 0.5%
ZAP stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.40.
Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Electrification ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Electrification ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.