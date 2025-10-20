Short Interest in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG) Grows By 100.0%

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QHDG opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

