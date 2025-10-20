Short Interest in Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF) Rises By 113.6%

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 235,400 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the September 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Price Performance
Shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.
About Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mizrahi Tefahot Bank
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.