Short Interest in Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF) Rises By 113.6%

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. (OTC:MZTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 235,400 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the September 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Price Performance

Shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

About Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of international, commercial, domestic, and personal banking services to individuals and businesses in Israel, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small and Micro Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Institutional Investors, and Financial Management segments.

