Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Decreases By 53.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZK International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

