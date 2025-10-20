Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $206.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

