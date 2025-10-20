Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

