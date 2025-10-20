Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF $JXI

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,608.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $62.46 and a one year high of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

