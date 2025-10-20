Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Cut to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Silgan from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $55.00 target price on Silgan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.90%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-4.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,052.60. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Silgan by 174.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 359.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Silgan by 4,394.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

