Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,800 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silynxcom by 56.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,043,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 374,561 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silynxcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silynxcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Silynxcom stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Silynxcom has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

