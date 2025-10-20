Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,406 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,355.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.64. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514.66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,340 per share, with a total value of £1,778.40. Also, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,340 per share, with a total value of £5,662.80. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,119. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

