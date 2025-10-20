Smiths Group’s (SMIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,406 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,355.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,195.64. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,514.66 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550.
Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.