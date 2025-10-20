Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $255.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $10,505,037.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,048.04. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

