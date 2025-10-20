Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLNO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $65.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of -2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

