Sonoco Products’ (SON) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.