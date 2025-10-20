Southern’s (SO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their neutral rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $102.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $99.50.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Southern Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Southern has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

