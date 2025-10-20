Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69,696 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund accounts for 0.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 310,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AWF opened at $10.86 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.