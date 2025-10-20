SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DIA opened at $461.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $470.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.