SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $610.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.54. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $158.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,578,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,351,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,794,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

