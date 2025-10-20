SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY is CMG Global Holdings LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $588.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $593.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

