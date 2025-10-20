SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $588.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

