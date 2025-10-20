Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA) Cut to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Sprylogics International (TSE:BRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Sprylogics International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

