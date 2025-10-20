Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$161.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

Shares of STN opened at C$154.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The stock has a market cap of C$17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$107.23 and a 1 year high of C$159.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$143.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

