Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.1%

Stella-Jones Company Profile

TSE SJ opened at C$80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.04. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$62.26 and a one year high of C$89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.