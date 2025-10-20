Stephens Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $51.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

