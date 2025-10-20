Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,145 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $104,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $467.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $476.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.96 and a 200-day moving average of $419.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

