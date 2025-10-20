Stephens Inc. AR Has $216.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 711,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $216,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.27. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

