Stephens Inc. AR Has $27.80 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $461.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

