Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $137,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $613.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

