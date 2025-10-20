STERIS plc $STE Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of STE opened at $240.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.43. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

