Stifel Canada Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:CPH Earnings

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$14.70 on Monday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.29 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.65.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

