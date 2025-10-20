Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

