Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,577 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 39.2%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $206.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

