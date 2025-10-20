Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.68 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

