Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

