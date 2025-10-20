Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

SOXX opened at $288.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $292.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

